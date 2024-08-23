1620 Investment Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLRN)

1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLRN – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. Able Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $234,000. Ethos Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $245,000. Windham Capital Management LLC grew its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Windham Capital Management LLC now owns 13,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the period. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 17,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after buying an additional 1,803 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of FLRN traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $30.78. The company had a trading volume of 1,170,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 646,352. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF has a 52-week low of $30.32 and a 52-week high of $30.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.76.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF Profile

The SPDR Bloomberg Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (FLRN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes. Securities must have between 1 month and 5 years until maturity. FLRN was launched on Nov 30, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

