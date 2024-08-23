1620 Investment Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tidemark LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 99.1% during the first quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1,028.6% in the 1st quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

VCSH opened at $78.67 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $77.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.27. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $74.43 and a fifty-two week high of $78.84.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st were paid a dividend of $0.2669 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.26.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

