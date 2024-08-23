1620 Investment Advisors Inc. Purchases 4,431 Shares of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF (NYSEARCA:TOTL)

1620 Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF (NYSEARCA:TOTL – Free Report) by 12.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,123 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,431 shares during the quarter. SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF makes up approximately 1.3% of 1620 Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. owned about 0.06% of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF worth $1,633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TOTL. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,460,000. Pointe Capital Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $486,000. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 83,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,421 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF by 723.0% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $977,000 after purchasing an additional 21,329 shares during the period. Finally, Tidemark LLC bought a new position in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $264,000.

Get SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF alerts:

SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

TOTL stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $41.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 305,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 408,825. SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF has a 12 month low of $37.45 and a 12 month high of $41.41. The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.79.

SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF Profile

The SPDR DoubleLine Total Return Tactical ETF (TOTL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, long-only bond fund that invests in a wide array of fixed income instruments of any maturity and credit quality. TOTL was launched on Feb 23, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.