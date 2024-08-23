1620 Investment Advisors Inc. Purchases New Shares in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 91.2% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC grew its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 884.6% in the first quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.08% of the company’s stock.
iShares Select Dividend ETF Price Performance
DVY traded up $0.10 during trading on Thursday, reaching $130.57. The company had a trading volume of 293,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 489,359. The company has a market cap of $19.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $102.66 and a 12 month high of $131.02. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $124.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $121.66.
iShares Select Dividend ETF Company Profile
iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.
