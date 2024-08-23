1620 Investment Advisors Inc. Purchases New Stake in Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST)

1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in Toast in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in Toast during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Toast in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Toast during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Cape Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Toast during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. 82.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Toast Stock Down 2.7 %

TOST traded down $0.65 during trading on Thursday, hitting $23.56. 3,496,002 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,722,470. The firm has a market cap of $10.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.12 and a beta of 1.76. Toast, Inc. has a one year low of $13.77 and a one year high of $27.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.07 and its 200 day moving average is $23.98.

Insider Activity at Toast

Toast ( NYSE:TOST Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Toast had a negative return on equity of 11.27% and a negative net margin of 3.10%. The business’s revenue was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.19) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Toast, Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CRO Jonathan Vassil sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.55, for a total value of $2,555,000.00. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 31,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $815,530.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, President Stephen Fredette sold 3,810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.64, for a total value of $97,688.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 2,847,315 shares in the company, valued at $73,005,156.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Jonathan Vassil sold 100,000 shares of Toast stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.55, for a total transaction of $2,555,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 31,919 shares in the company, valued at $815,530.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 418,352 shares of company stock worth $10,526,982. 13.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TOST has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Toast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Toast in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Mizuho raised Toast from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $21.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Toast from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Toast from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.22.

Toast Profile

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States, Ireland, and India. The company offers software products for restaurant operations and point of sale, such as Toast POS, Toast now, multi-location management, kitchen display system, Toast mobile order and pay, Toast catering and events, Toast invoicing, Toast tables, and restaurant retail; and hardware products, including Toast flex, Toast flex for guest, Toast go 2, Toast tap, kiosks, and Delphi by Toast.

