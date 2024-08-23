1620 Investment Advisors Inc. Purchases Shares of 888 Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL)

1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VITL. Chesapeake Capital Corp IL purchased a new position in shares of Vital Farms in the fourth quarter worth about $304,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vital Farms in the first quarter worth about $656,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Vital Farms by 2,006.1% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 148,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,454,000 after purchasing an additional 141,488 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in Vital Farms during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,003,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Vital Farms during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,300,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.59% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on Vital Farms from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. TD Cowen upgraded Vital Farms from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Vital Farms from $42.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Vital Farms from $28.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.60.

Vital Farms Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of VITL traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $31.50. The company had a trading volume of 567,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 676,715. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a current ratio of 3.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.12. Vital Farms, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.30 and a 52 week high of $48.41. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.06 and a beta of 0.98.

Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.16. Vital Farms had a return on equity of 22.77% and a net margin of 8.70%. The firm had revenue of $147.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Vital Farms, Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Vital Farms

In related news, insider Matthew Ohayer sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.72, for a total value of $2,086,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,364,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $307,258,496.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Vital Farms news, CEO Russell Diez-Canseco sold 44,381 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.71, for a total transaction of $1,939,893.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 427,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,700,842.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Matthew Ohayer sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.72, for a total transaction of $2,086,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,364,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $307,258,496.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 165,953 shares of company stock valued at $7,013,116 in the last ninety days. 30.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Vital Farms

Vital Farms, Inc, a food company, provides pasture-raised products in the United States. It offers shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, and liquid whole eggs. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

