41,817 Shares in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST) Bought by &Partners

&Partners purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 41,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,110,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Family Asset Management LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Family Asset Management LLC now owns 75,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,785,000 after purchasing an additional 5,913 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. increased its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 22.8% in the first quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 12,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,000 after purchasing an additional 2,373 shares during the period. Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 85.0% in the fourth quarter. Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC now owns 252,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,707,000 after purchasing an additional 116,230 shares during the period. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $2,461,000. Finally, Valley Wealth Managers Inc. increased its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 32.9% in the fourth quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 223,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,222,000 after purchasing an additional 55,325 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA JPST traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $50.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,453,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,843,189. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $50.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.38. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a twelve month low of $49.96 and a twelve month high of $50.64.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

