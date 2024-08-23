560 Shares in CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD) Acquired by 1620 Investment Advisors Inc.

1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CNMD. Xponance Inc. acquired a new stake in CONMED in the 4th quarter worth about $204,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in CONMED by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 5,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in CONMED by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 51,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,685,000 after purchasing an additional 2,846 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of CONMED by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 177,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CONMED during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Stanley W. Peters III sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.82, for a total value of $287,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 63 shares in the company, valued at $4,524.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 6.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CNMD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of CONMED from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on CONMED from $77.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on CONMED from $106.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of CONMED from $115.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on CONMED from $88.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CONMED currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.80.

CONMED Stock Up 0.3 %

CONMED stock traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $68.14. The company had a trading volume of 358,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 516,568. CONMED Co. has a fifty-two week low of $61.05 and a fifty-two week high of $117.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $68.43 and its 200-day moving average is $74.05.

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $332.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $334.39 million. CONMED had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 14.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that CONMED Co. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

CONMED Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. CONMED’s dividend payout ratio is 30.65%.

CONMED Company Profile

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for surgical procedures worldwide. The company offers orthopedic surgery products, including BioBrace, TruShot with Y-Knot All-In-One Soft Tissue Fixation System, Y-knot All-Suture Anchors, and Agro Knotless Suture Anchors, which provide clinical solutions to orthopedic surgeons for the augmentation and repair of soft tissue injuries, as well as provides supporting products that enable surgeons to perform minimally invasive sports medicine surgeries.

