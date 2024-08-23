A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK) Position Increased by SummerHaven Investment Management LLC

SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its position in A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK – Free Report) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,958 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC’s holdings in A-Mark Precious Metals were worth $614,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals in the 4th quarter valued at $184,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in A-Mark Precious Metals during the fourth quarter worth $220,000. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in A-Mark Precious Metals by 192.5% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 7,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 4,895 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals in the fourth quarter worth about $236,000. Finally, Riverwater Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 10.6% in the second quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC now owns 9,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 881 shares during the last quarter. 75.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMRK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Northland Securities lowered A-Mark Precious Metals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Maxim Group started coverage on shares of A-Mark Precious Metals in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com downgraded A-Mark Precious Metals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Northland Capmk cut A-Mark Precious Metals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, B. Riley downgraded shares of A-Mark Precious Metals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, A-Mark Precious Metals has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.67.

A-Mark Precious Metals Stock Performance

AMRK stock traded up $0.73 during trading on Friday, reaching $36.94. 18,909 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 357,117. A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.14 and a twelve month high of $42.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $844.26 million, a P/E ratio of 11.11 and a beta of -0.06. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.80.

A-Mark Precious Metals Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 18th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 18th. A-Mark Precious Metals’s payout ratio is presently 24.54%.

A-Mark Precious Metals Profile

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals trading company. It operates through three segments: Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services, Direct-to-Consumer, and Secured Lending. The Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services segment sells gold, silver, platinum, and palladium in the form of bars, plates, powders, wafers, grains, ingots, and coins.

