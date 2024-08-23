AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) Receives $83.50 Consensus PT from Analysts

AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the five analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $83.50.

AIR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of AAR from $86.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of AAR from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AAR in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in AAR by 283.1% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 544 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in AAR during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of AAR during the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AAR in the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.74% of the company’s stock.

AAR stock opened at $63.77 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 37.51 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.98. AAR has a fifty-two week low of $54.71 and a fifty-two week high of $76.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $67.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.44.

AAR (NYSE:AIR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The aerospace company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.02. AAR had a return on equity of 10.16% and a net margin of 2.00%. The business had revenue of $656.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $660.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that AAR will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. It operates through Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services segments. The Aviation Services segment engages in lease and sale of new, overhauled and repaired engine, and airframe parts and components, as well as aircrafts; and offers customized flight hour component inventory and repair, warranty claim management, and outsourcing programs for engine and airframe parts and components.

