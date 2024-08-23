AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) Receives $83.50 Consensus PT from Analysts

AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the five analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $83.50.
AIR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of AAR from $86.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of AAR from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th.
Read Our Latest Analysis on AIR
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
AAR Stock Up 0.7 %
AAR stock opened at $63.77 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 37.51 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.98. AAR has a fifty-two week low of $54.71 and a fifty-two week high of $76.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $67.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.44.
AAR (NYSE:AIR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The aerospace company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.02. AAR had a return on equity of 10.16% and a net margin of 2.00%. The business had revenue of $656.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $660.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that AAR will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.
AAR Company Profile
AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. It operates through Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services segments. The Aviation Services segment engages in lease and sale of new, overhauled and repaired engine, and airframe parts and components, as well as aircrafts; and offers customized flight hour component inventory and repair, warranty claim management, and outsourcing programs for engine and airframe parts and components.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than AAR
- Election Stocks: How Elections Affect the Stock Market
- Advance Auto Parts Eyes Long-Term Growth Despite Q2 Hurdles
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- Toll Brothers Stock Up on Q3 Beat: Luxury Homes Drive Growth
- What is a SEC Filing?
- 4 No-Brainer Stocks to Hold This Fall for Steady Gains
Receive News & Ratings for AAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.