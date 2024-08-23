Advance Auto Parts’ (AAP) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company reissued their hold rating on shares of Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a $60.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Wedbush restated a neutral rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $78.00 to $64.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $70.00 to $63.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $63.36.

NYSE AAP opened at $51.10 on Tuesday. Advance Auto Parts has a fifty-two week low of $47.73 and a fifty-two week high of $88.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $61.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.70. The firm has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.02). Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 1.59% and a net margin of 0.37%. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Advance Auto Parts will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAP. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 22,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,934,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 28.0% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 6,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN grew its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 3,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. 88.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

