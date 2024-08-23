Advanced Oxygen Technologies (OTCMKTS:AOXY) & Altisource Asset Management (NYSE:AAMC) Critical Comparison

Advanced Oxygen Technologies (OTCMKTS:AOXY – Get Free Report) and Altisource Asset Management (NYSE:AAMC – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Advanced Oxygen Technologies and Altisource Asset Management’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Advanced Oxygen Technologies 14.05% 1.78% 0.88% Altisource Asset Management N/A N/A -67.03%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Advanced Oxygen Technologies and Altisource Asset Management’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Advanced Oxygen Technologies $40,000.00 5.35 N/A N/A N/A Altisource Asset Management -$19.35 million -0.31 -$32.55 million $39.83 0.06

Analyst Ratings

Advanced Oxygen Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Altisource Asset Management.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Advanced Oxygen Technologies and Altisource Asset Management, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Advanced Oxygen Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A Altisource Asset Management 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

1.7% of Altisource Asset Management shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of Advanced Oxygen Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.6% of Altisource Asset Management shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Advanced Oxygen Technologies has a beta of -0.01, indicating that its stock price is 101% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Altisource Asset Management has a beta of 1.4, indicating that its stock price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Advanced Oxygen Technologies beats Altisource Asset Management on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Advanced Oxygen Technologies

Advanced Oxygen Technologies, Inc., through its subsidiaries, owns and leases a commercial real estate property in Vojens, Denmark. It also engages in the distribution and sale of security straps and tie downs. The company was formerly known as Aquanautic Corporation. The company was incorporated in 1981 and is headquartered in Randolph, Vermont.

About Altisource Asset Management

AAMC has historically been an asset management company that provides portfolio management and corporate governance services to investment vehicles but given the sale and discontinuance of certain operations the Company is in the process of repositioning itself. Additional information is available at www.altisourceamc.com.

