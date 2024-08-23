Aflac (NYSE:AFL) PT Raised to $98.00 at Morgan Stanley

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $91.00 to $98.00 in a research note released on Monday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on AFL. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Aflac from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Aflac from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Aflac from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Aflac from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Aflac from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aflac currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $91.69.

Aflac Price Performance

Shares of AFL opened at $106.61 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.55. Aflac has a 52-week low of $72.78 and a 52-week high of $106.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.58 billion, a PE ratio of 11.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.95.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.23. Aflac had a net margin of 28.35% and a return on equity of 16.22%. The company had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.58 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Aflac will post 6.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aflac Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. Aflac’s payout ratio is 22.08%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Aflac

In other news, Director Thomas J. Kenny sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.94, for a total transaction of $197,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,796,552.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in Aflac during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. raised its position in shares of Aflac by 80.0% in the first quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Aflac in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aflac during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aflac during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. 67.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Aflac

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. The company operates through Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

See Also

