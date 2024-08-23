Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) CEO Padraig Mcdonnell Sells 1,958 Shares

Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Free Report) CEO Padraig Mcdonnell sold 1,958 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $283,910.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,497,110. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Padraig Mcdonnell also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, July 26th, Padraig Mcdonnell sold 1,958 shares of Agilent Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $274,120.00.
- On Monday, June 3rd, Padraig Mcdonnell sold 1,958 shares of Agilent Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $254,540.00.
Agilent Technologies Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE A traded up $1.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $141.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 464,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,750,320. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.15. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $96.80 and a 1-year high of $155.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $133.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $138.49. The firm has a market cap of $41.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.20, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 1.05.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of brokerages have issued reports on A. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $135.00 price target (down previously from $152.00) on shares of Agilent Technologies in a report on Monday, June 3rd. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $155.00 to $141.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Agilent Technologies from $147.00 to $136.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $140.20.
Institutional Trading of Agilent Technologies
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of A. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 18.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,884,345 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,348,471,000 after acquiring an additional 4,605,228 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $509,904,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,246,489 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,841,659,000 after buying an additional 2,170,219 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 262.1% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,292,929 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $318,786,000 after buying an additional 1,659,768 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Agilent Technologies by 13.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,542,054 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,242,956,000 after buying an additional 1,042,926 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.42% of the company’s stock.
About Agilent Technologies
Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; and vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.
