Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) Price Target Increased to $94.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM – Free Report) (TSE:AEM) had its target price hoisted by Scotiabank from $81.00 to $94.00 in a research report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a sector outperform rating on the mining company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com upgraded Agnico Eagle Mines from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $81.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an outperformer rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Agnico Eagle Mines has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $82.86.

Shares of NYSE:AEM opened at $81.47 on Monday. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 1-year low of $43.22 and a 1-year high of $82.97. The company’s fifty day moving average is $72.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.06.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM – Get Free Report) (TSE:AEM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The mining company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 7.16%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Agnico Eagle Mines will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AEM. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 10.4% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 45,315 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,964,000 after purchasing an additional 4,276 shares in the last quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp boosted its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 57,609 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,767,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 29,420 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,924,000 after purchasing an additional 4,351 shares during the period. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the 2nd quarter worth $247,000. Finally, Lloyd Harbor Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 5.1% in the second quarter. Lloyd Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 206,000 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $13,472,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. 68.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It explores for gold. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

