Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) Hits New 1-Year High at $73.25

Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $73.25 and last traded at $73.23, with a volume of 167039 shares. The stock had previously closed at $72.44.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on ADC shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Agree Realty from $67.50 to $71.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Agree Realty from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Agree Realty from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised Agree Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Agree Realty from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Agree Realty currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.27.

Get Agree Realty alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on ADC

Agree Realty Trading Up 0.3 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.31 billion, a PE ratio of 42.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.58. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $66.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.87.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.51). Agree Realty had a return on equity of 3.72% and a net margin of 32.08%. The firm had revenue of $152.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Agree Realty Co. will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Agree Realty Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. Agree Realty’s payout ratio is 176.47%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Agree Realty in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 267.1% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 591 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 248.3% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in shares of Agree Realty by 247.3% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 719 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Agree Realty in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.83% of the company’s stock.

About Agree Realty

(Get Free Report)

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that is RETHINKING RETAIL through the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading, omni-channel retail tenants. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 2,135 properties, located in 49 states and containing approximately 44.2 million square feet of gross leasable area.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Agree Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agree Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.