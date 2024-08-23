Ajax Resources (LON:AJAX) Sets New 52-Week Low at $2.50

Ajax Resources Plc (LON:AJAX – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 2.50 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2.50 ($0.03), with a volume of 20063 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3 ($0.04).

Ajax Resources Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of £1.40 million, a PE ratio of -150.00 and a beta of 2.32. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 3.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 3.55.

Ajax Resources Company Profile

Ajax Resources Plc focuses on acquiring businesses, or production and development assets in the energy and natural resources sector. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Stories

