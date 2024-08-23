Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) to Issue $0.26 Quarterly Dividend

Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 22nd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.26 per share by the textile maker on Monday, October 7th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd.

Albany International has increased its dividend by an average of 9.5% per year over the last three years. Albany International has a payout ratio of 23.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Albany International to earn $4.51 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.1%.

Albany International Stock Performance

Shares of AIN traded up $2.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $91.45. 120,318 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 143,687. The stock has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $87.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.92. Albany International has a 1 year low of $78.20 and a 1 year high of $99.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a current ratio of 3.99.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Albany International ( NYSE:AIN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The textile maker reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $331.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $318.17 million. Albany International had a return on equity of 13.40% and a net margin of 9.35%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Albany International will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on AIN. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Albany International from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Albany International from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on Albany International from $106.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Albany International from $98.00 to $96.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Albany International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.50.

About Albany International

Albany International Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the machine clothing and engineered composites businesses. The company operates in two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing for use in the manufacturing of papers, paperboards, tissues, towels, pulps, nonwovens, building products, tannery, and textiles, as well as fiber cement and several other industrial applications.

Featured Stories

