Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) Trading Up 3.4%

Shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report) shot up 3.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $90.06 and last traded at $89.85. 444,304 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 3,113,844 shares. The stock had previously closed at $86.88.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ALB. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Albemarle from $128.00 to $111.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $128.00 to $103.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Albemarle from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $145.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Albemarle from $151.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.60.

Albemarle Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $91.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The company has a market capitalization of $10.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.57.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.49). Albemarle had a negative net margin of 6.72% and a positive return on equity of 6.38%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $7.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Albemarle Co. will post 1.67 EPS for the current year.

Albemarle Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $0.405 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This is an increase from Albemarle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. Albemarle’s payout ratio is 58.91%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in Albemarle by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,407 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Albemarle in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,026,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Albemarle by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 9,166 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. abrdn plc grew its position in Albemarle by 68.7% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 50,686 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $7,323,000 after buying an additional 20,648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Albemarle by 38.9% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,082 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle Company Profile

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy Storage, Specialties and Ketjen. The Energy Storage segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, and lithium chloride; technical services for the handling and use of reactive lithium products; and lithium-containing by-products recycling services.

