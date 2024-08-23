Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.67.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Alector in a research note on Monday, July 29th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Alector in a research note on Thursday, June 20th.

ALEC stock opened at $5.07 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $488.67 million, a P/E ratio of -3.67 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.54. Alector has a twelve month low of $3.66 and a twelve month high of $8.90.

Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.09. Alector had a negative net margin of 125.11% and a negative return on equity of 71.80%. The firm had revenue of $15.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. Research analysts predict that Alector will post -1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Alector news, CEO Arnon Rosenthal sold 25,135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.80, for a total transaction of $120,648.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,975,245 shares in the company, valued at $9,481,176. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Alector news, CEO Arnon Rosenthal sold 25,135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.80, for a total transaction of $120,648.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,975,245 shares in the company, valued at $9,481,176. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Paula Hammond sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.06, for a total value of $53,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 60,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $304,657.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,595 shares of company stock worth $245,586 in the last 90 days. 9.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALEC. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alector by 12.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,912,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,574,000 after purchasing an additional 526,037 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Alector by 211.6% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 444,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,675,000 after buying an additional 301,936 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alector in the fourth quarter worth $1,920,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alector by 61.7% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 355,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,613,000 after acquiring an additional 135,614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alector by 16.2% in the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 922,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,555,000 after acquiring an additional 128,515 shares in the last quarter. 85.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alector, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of neurodegeneration diseases. Its products include AL001, an immune activity in the brain with genetic links to multiple neurodegenerative disorders, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of frontotemporal dementia, Alzheimer's, Parkinson's, and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis diseases; and AL101 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, including Alzheimer's and Parkinson's diseases.

