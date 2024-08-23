Algorand (ALGO) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $1.18 Billion

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 23rd. One Algorand coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000225 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Algorand has traded 23.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Algorand has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion and approximately $30.39 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.38 or 0.00041268 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00007479 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.61 or 0.00013471 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0903 or 0.00000141 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.11 or 0.00007991 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 18.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00001904 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00004124 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0644 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000569 BTC.

About Algorand

Algorand (CRYPTO:ALGO) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 11th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,227,634,909 coins. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algofoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. Algorand’s official message board is forum.algorand.org. The official website for Algorand is algorand.foundation. The Reddit community for Algorand is https://reddit.com/r/algorandofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Algorand

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorand (ALGO) is a decentralized, permissionless blockchain protocol and open-source cryptocurrency used to facilitate transactions and secure the network against malicious actors. It is designed to provide fast, secure, and reliable transactions with low transaction fees and scalability. Algorand (ALGO) is an asset-agnostic, proof-of-stake protocol used for transferring money, purchasing goods and services, sending messages securely, creating and deploying decentralized applications (dApps), tokenizing assets, and creating smart contracts. Algorand (ALGO) is a valuable asset for investors due to its low transaction fees, scalability, and security. It was created by Silvio Micali, a Turing Award-winning professor at MIT and renowned cryptography expert, and is managed by the Algorand Foundation.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Algorand should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Algorand using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

