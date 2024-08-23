Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Receives $109.28 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the sixteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $107.32.

A number of brokerages have commented on BABA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $118.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Friday, August 16th.

Alibaba Group stock opened at $82.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79. Alibaba Group has a 1-year low of $66.63 and a 1-year high of $96.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $210.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.32. The company’s 50-day moving average is $77.04 and its 200 day moving average is $76.24.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The specialty retailer reported $16.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $14.57. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The company had revenue of $243.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Alibaba Group will post 6.96 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its position in Alibaba Group by 139.3% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 359 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 315.0% in the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 527 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.47% of the company’s stock.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

