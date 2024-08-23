Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Given Equal Weight Rating at Morgan Stanley

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reissued by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $90.00 target price on the specialty retailer’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 5.45% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $109.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Alibaba Group from $124.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $118.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Friday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $107.61.

Shares of BABA traded up $2.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $85.35. 6,727,608 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,590,156. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79. The company has a market cap of $216.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $77.04 and its 200-day moving average is $76.24. Alibaba Group has a fifty-two week low of $66.63 and a fifty-two week high of $96.68.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The specialty retailer reported $16.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $14.57. The business had revenue of $243.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.32 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.47 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 21,870,987 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,574,711,000 after buying an additional 1,074,175 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 15,848,257 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,228,398,000 after purchasing an additional 819,019 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in Alibaba Group by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 10,630,701 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $823,986,000 after buying an additional 983,842 shares during the last quarter. H&H International Investment LLC increased its position in Alibaba Group by 63.1% during the fourth quarter. H&H International Investment LLC now owns 4,959,230 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $384,390,000 after buying an additional 1,918,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter worth $329,367,000. 13.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

