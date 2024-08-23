Alight (NYSE:ALIT) Cut to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Alight (NYSE:ALIT – Free Report) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $8.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on ALIT. DA Davidson restated a buy rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Alight in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Alight from $10.00 to $9.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Wedbush lowered their price target on Alight from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Alight from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Alight from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alight currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $10.85.

Shares of ALIT opened at $7.01 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of -11.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.18 and a 200 day moving average of $8.26. Alight has a 52-week low of $6.15 and a 52-week high of $10.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

In related news, COO Katie J. Rooney sold 47,851 shares of Alight stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.11, for a total value of $340,220.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,880,753 shares in the company, valued at $20,482,153.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.33% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alight by 8.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,041,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,707,000 after acquiring an additional 2,842,454 shares in the last quarter. Fidelity National Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alight by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Fidelity National Financial Inc. now owns 22,300,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,219,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300,000 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Alight by 18.9% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 21,066,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,463,000 after acquiring an additional 3,342,413 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Alight by 1.8% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 19,060,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,745,000 after acquiring an additional 331,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenview Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alight by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 18,202,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,835,481 shares in the last quarter. 96.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alight, Inc provides cloud-based integrated digital human capital and business solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Employer Solutions and Professional Services. The Employer Solutions segment offers employee wellbeing, integrated benefits administration, healthcare navigation, financial wellbeing, leave of absence management, retiree healthcare and payroll; and operates AI-led capabilities software.

