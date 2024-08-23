AlTi Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTI) Major Shareholder Holdings Ilwaddi Acquires 3,835 Shares

AlTi Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTI – Get Free Report) major shareholder Holdings Ilwaddi bought 3,835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.95 per share, for a total transaction of $15,148.25. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 18,098,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,490,287.65. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Holdings Ilwaddi also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 15th, Holdings Ilwaddi acquired 31,393 shares of AlTi Global stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.05 per share, for a total transaction of $127,141.65.

On Tuesday, August 13th, Holdings Ilwaddi bought 27,515 shares of AlTi Global stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.79 per share, for a total transaction of $104,281.85.

On Thursday, June 6th, Holdings Ilwaddi bought 20,000 shares of AlTi Global stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.72 per share, for a total transaction of $94,400.00.

On Tuesday, June 4th, Holdings Ilwaddi acquired 20,000 shares of AlTi Global stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.99 per share, for a total transaction of $99,800.00.

AlTi Global Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ALTI traded up $0.38 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.54. The company had a trading volume of 67,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 141,708. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.33. AlTi Global, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.56 and a 12 month high of $9.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $544.84 million, a P/E ratio of -2.40 and a beta of 0.71.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

AlTi Global Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in AlTi Global during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in AlTi Global by 109.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 37,443 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 19,547 shares in the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC grew its holdings in AlTi Global by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 38,928 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 3,950 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AlTi Global during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in AlTi Global by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 55,867 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.57% of the company’s stock.

AlTi Global, Inc provides wealth and asset management services individuals, families, foundations, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Wealth Management and Strategic Alternatives. The company offers discretionary investment management, non-discretionary investment advisory, and investment management and advisory services.

Featured Stories

