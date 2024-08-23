Altria Group (NYSE:MO) Stock Price Up 0.6%

Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) shares shot up 0.6% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $52.16 and last traded at $52.13. 1,726,726 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 10,426,289 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.83.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Altria Group from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Argus upgraded shares of Altria Group to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Altria Group from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Altria Group from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Altria Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.08.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $48.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.97. The company has a market capitalization of $89.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.66.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $6.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 billion. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 232.55% and a net margin of 42.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MO. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Altria Group by 154.4% during the first quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Altria Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. BNP Paribas bought a new position in shares of Altria Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Westend Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.41% of the company’s stock.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

