Alumis Inc. (NASDAQ:ALMS) Forecasted to Post FY2024 Earnings of ($5.67) Per Share

Alumis Inc. (NASDAQ:ALMS – Free Report) – Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their FY2024 earnings estimates for Alumis in a note issued to investors on Monday, August 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst E. Schmidt now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($5.67) for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($6.20). Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Alumis’ current full-year earnings is ($5.91) per share.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Alumis in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Alumis in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Alumis in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Leerink Partnrs upgraded shares of Alumis to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.50.

Shares of ALMS opened at $12.89 on Wednesday. Alumis has a 12-month low of $10.45 and a 12-month high of $13.53.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Alumis in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,376,000. Towerview LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alumis during the 2nd quarter worth $4,123,000. Ally Bridge Group NY LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alumis during the 2nd quarter worth $8,229,000. Yu Fan purchased a new stake in shares of Alumis during the 2nd quarter worth $10,502,000. Finally, SR One Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Alumis during the 2nd quarter worth $26,067,000.

Our mission is to significantly improve the lives of patients by replacing broad immunosuppression with targeted therapies. Our name, Alumis, captures our mission to enlighten immunology, and is inspired by the words “allumer”-French for illuminate-and “immunis”-Latin for the immune system. We are a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company with an initial focus on developing our two Tyrosine Kinase 2 (TYK2) inhibitors: ESK-001, a second-generation inhibitor that we are developing to maximize target inhibition and optimize tolerability, and A-005, a central nervous system (CNS) penetrant molecule.

