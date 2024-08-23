Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) Receives “Buy” Rating from Rosenblatt Securities

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $85.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 68.25% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on AMBA. Roth Mkm reduced their target price on shares of Ambarella from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 31st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Ambarella in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Ambarella from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. StockNews.com upgraded Ambarella to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Ambarella from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ambarella currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.75.

Ambarella Stock Performance

Ambarella stock traded up $2.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $50.52. The company had a trading volume of 88,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 576,597. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $53.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.60. Ambarella has a 1 year low of $39.69 and a 1 year high of $76.36. The firm has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.86 and a beta of 1.59.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.89) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by $0.09. Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 24.86% and a negative net margin of 78.36%. The firm had revenue of $54.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.04 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ambarella will post -3.35 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Ambarella news, VP Chi-Hong Ju sold 2,296 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.79, for a total value of $130,389.84. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 182,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,344,128.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Christopher Day sold 1,408 shares of Ambarella stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.66, for a total value of $86,817.28. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 21,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,331,794.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Chi-Hong Ju sold 2,296 shares of Ambarella stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.79, for a total transaction of $130,389.84. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 182,147 shares in the company, valued at $10,344,128.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,499 shares of company stock worth $1,137,787. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Ambarella

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kodai Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Ambarella in the fourth quarter worth about $65,543,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Ambarella by 1,556.9% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 507,006 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,353,000 after buying an additional 476,406 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Ambarella during the fourth quarter worth approximately $23,495,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Ambarella by 36.2% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,291,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $69,698,000 after acquiring an additional 343,385 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in Ambarella by 69.2% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 613,346 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,090,000 after acquiring an additional 250,778 shares during the period. 82.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ambarella Company Profile

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image signal processing, and artificial intelligence processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

Featured Articles

