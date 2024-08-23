Amer Sports (NYSE:AS) Issues Earnings Results

Amer Sports (NYSE:AS – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.11, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $993.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $947.59 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Amer Sports Stock Up 3.8 %

Shares of Amer Sports stock opened at $14.15 on Thursday. Amer Sports has a one year low of $10.11 and a one year high of $18.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.13.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AS. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Amer Sports from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Amer Sports from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Amer Sports in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Amer Sports from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.50.

Amer Sports Company Profile

Amer Sports, Inc designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, China, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technical Apparel, Outdoor Performance, and Ball & Racquet Sports.

