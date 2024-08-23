American Financial Advisors LLC Has $1.56 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPT)

American Financial Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPT – Free Report) by 12.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 42,482 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,138 shares during the quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF were worth $1,557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Secure Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the second quarter worth $1,652,000. &PARTNERS acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $672,000. Carnegie Investment Counsel lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 4.5% during the second quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel now owns 16,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. Essex Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 12.4% in the second quarter. Essex Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 77,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,843,000 after acquiring an additional 8,532 shares during the period. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the second quarter worth about $368,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA RSPT traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $37.09. 283,946 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 616,617. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.17. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $26.09 and a twelve month high of $38.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.99 and a beta of 1.69.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (RSPT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 technology companies. RSPT was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

