American Financial Advisors LLC Raises Position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

American Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 192,875 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,655 shares during the period. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF comprises 1.3% of American Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. American Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $9,152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 215.9% in the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $36,000.
Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 2.8 %
SCHA stock traded up $1.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $51.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,390,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,041,012. The company’s 50 day moving average is $48.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.91. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.05 and a fifty-two week high of $52.39. The stock has a market cap of $17.83 billion, a PE ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 1.19.
About Schwab US Small-Cap ETF
Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.
