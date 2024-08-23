American Financial Advisors LLC Raises Position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

American Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 192,875 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,655 shares during the period. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF comprises 1.3% of American Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. American Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $9,152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 215.9% in the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $36,000.

Get Schwab US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 2.8 %

SCHA stock traded up $1.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $51.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,390,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,041,012. The company’s 50 day moving average is $48.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.91. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.05 and a fifty-two week high of $52.39. The stock has a market cap of $17.83 billion, a PE ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 1.19.

About Schwab US Small-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.