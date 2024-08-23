American Financial Advisors LLC Sells 100 Shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

American Financial Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,757 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. American Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF were worth $719,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $656,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 137.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145 shares in the last quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the 4th quarter worth $3,761,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 33,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,869,000 after purchasing an additional 3,643 shares during the period. Finally, Lyell Wealth Management LP increased its position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 58,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,200,000 after purchasing an additional 3,626 shares during the period.

Get VanEck Semiconductor ETF alerts:

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Price Performance

SMH traded up $5.97 on Friday, hitting $248.39. 6,922,914 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,520,102. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.82 and a beta of 1.35. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a 12 month low of $136.10 and a 12 month high of $283.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of $251.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $233.23.

About VanEck Semiconductor ETF

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.