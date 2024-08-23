American Financial Advisors LLC Sells 172,934 Shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

American Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Free Report) by 32.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 363,945 shares of the company’s stock after selling 172,934 shares during the quarter. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF comprises approximately 2.5% of American Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. American Financial Advisors LLC owned about 0.42% of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF worth $17,488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Assets Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 4,688.2% in the first quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 1,290,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,286,000 after acquiring an additional 1,263,932 shares in the last quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 2,194.1% in the 1st quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 471,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,726,000 after purchasing an additional 450,479 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 2,052.6% in the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 471,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,944,000 after purchasing an additional 449,249 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 114.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 800,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,604,000 after buying an additional 427,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sweet Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $10,939,000.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Price Performance

Shares of LMBS stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $49.02. The company had a trading volume of 361,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 466,096. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $48.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.24. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 52-week low of $45.06 and a 52-week high of $49.92.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Announces Dividend

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 21st.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (LMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a variety of mortgage-backed securities with target duration of less than 3 years. LMBS was launched on Nov 4, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

See Also

