American Financial Advisors LLC Sells 97 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

American Financial Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,966 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 97 shares during the quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,007,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IWM. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 84.1% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 8,584,687 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,723,033,000 after purchasing an additional 3,921,131 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 7,332,475 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,471,701,000 after acquiring an additional 225,483 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 44.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,009,724 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,263,845,000 after acquiring an additional 1,856,738 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,801,786 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $763,056,000 after purchasing an additional 94,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.4% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,754,489 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $789,587,000 after purchasing an additional 88,582 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Up 3.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWM traded up $6.75 during trading on Friday, hitting $220.31. 39,891,903 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,324,305. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $161.67 and a fifty-two week high of $228.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $209.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $205.07.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.