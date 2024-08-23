American Financial Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL)

American Financial Advisors LLC reduced its stake in First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL – Free Report) by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,906 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,691 shares during the quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC owned 0.11% of First Trust Senior Loan ETF worth $2,464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Tidemark LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Senior Loan ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 189.5% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 770 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Sachetta LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Senior Loan ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Consultiva Wealth Management CORP. acquired a new stake in First Trust Senior Loan ETF in the first quarter valued at about $100,000. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Senior Loan ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $115,000.

Shares of FTSL stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $45.87. 174,480 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 283,830. First Trust Senior Loan ETF has a 1 year low of $45.01 and a 1 year high of $46.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $45.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.08.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 21st.

The First Trust Senior Loan Fund (FTSL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P\u002FLSTA U.S. Leveraged Loan 100 index. The fund holds senior floating rate bank loans from firms around the globe. The actively managed fund can hold up to 20% of assets in non-senior loans, including high-yield bonds and equities.

