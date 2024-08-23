American Homes 4 Rent (AMH) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) recently:

8/21/2024 – American Homes 4 Rent had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Scotiabank. They now have a $42.00 price target on the stock.

8/16/2024 – American Homes 4 Rent had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $37.00 to $40.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/10/2024 – American Homes 4 Rent was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

8/7/2024 – American Homes 4 Rent had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from $41.00 to $42.00. They now have a “sector outperform” rating on the stock.

8/5/2024 – American Homes 4 Rent had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $41.00 to $42.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/2/2024 – American Homes 4 Rent was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

7/12/2024 – American Homes 4 Rent was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

7/9/2024 – American Homes 4 Rent had its price target raised by analysts at Evercore ISI from $38.00 to $39.00. They now have an “in-line” rating on the stock.

Shares of AMH traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $38.36. 1,181,022 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,705,720. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. American Homes 4 Rent has a 1-year low of $31.36 and a 1-year high of $38.91. The company has a market cap of $14.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $36.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.25.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.18). American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 4.91% and a net margin of 21.83%. The company had revenue of $423.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $422.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. American Homes 4 Rent’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AMH. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent in the second quarter valued at $208,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,588 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Waterfall Asset Management LLC bought a new position in American Homes 4 Rent in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $743,000. Ninepoint Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 31.2% during the second quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP now owns 3,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares during the period. Finally, Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 166.7% during the second quarter. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC now owns 200,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,432,000 after purchasing an additional 125,000 shares in the last quarter. 91.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AMH (NYSE: AMH) is a leading large-scale integrated owner, operator and developer of single-family rental homes. We're an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing and managing homes as rental properties. Our goal is to simplify the experience of leasing a home and deliver peace of mind to households across the country.

