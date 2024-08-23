American Homes 4 Rent (AMH) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) recently:
- 8/21/2024 – American Homes 4 Rent had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Scotiabank. They now have a $42.00 price target on the stock.
- 8/16/2024 – American Homes 4 Rent had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $37.00 to $40.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 8/10/2024 – American Homes 4 Rent was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 8/7/2024 – American Homes 4 Rent had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from $41.00 to $42.00. They now have a “sector outperform” rating on the stock.
- 8/5/2024 – American Homes 4 Rent had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $41.00 to $42.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 8/2/2024 – American Homes 4 Rent was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.
- 7/12/2024 – American Homes 4 Rent was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 7/9/2024 – American Homes 4 Rent had its price target raised by analysts at Evercore ISI from $38.00 to $39.00. They now have an “in-line” rating on the stock.
American Homes 4 Rent Stock Up 0.0 %
Shares of AMH traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $38.36. 1,181,022 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,705,720. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. American Homes 4 Rent has a 1-year low of $31.36 and a 1-year high of $38.91. The company has a market cap of $14.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $36.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.25.
American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.18). American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 4.91% and a net margin of 21.83%. The company had revenue of $423.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $422.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. American Homes 4 Rent’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.
AMH (NYSE: AMH) is a leading large-scale integrated owner, operator and developer of single-family rental homes. We're an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing and managing homes as rental properties. Our goal is to simplify the experience of leasing a home and deliver peace of mind to households across the country.
