American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.26

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.26 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th.

American Homes 4 Rent has increased its dividend payment by an average of 63.9% annually over the last three years. American Homes 4 Rent has a dividend payout ratio of 148.6% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect American Homes 4 Rent to earn $1.84 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 56.5%.

American Homes 4 Rent Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AMH traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $38.57. 1,949,138 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,710,433. The company has a market capitalization of $14.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. American Homes 4 Rent has a 52-week low of $31.36 and a 52-week high of $38.91. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.25.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

American Homes 4 Rent ( NYSE:AMH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $423.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $422.46 million. American Homes 4 Rent had a net margin of 21.83% and a return on equity of 4.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on AMH. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on American Homes 4 Rent from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. UBS Group lifted their price target on American Homes 4 Rent from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on American Homes 4 Rent from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on American Homes 4 Rent from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Finally, StockNews.com raised American Homes 4 Rent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.21.

American Homes 4 Rent Company Profile

AMH (NYSE: AMH) is a leading large-scale integrated owner, operator and developer of single-family rental homes. We're an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing and managing homes as rental properties. Our goal is to simplify the experience of leasing a home and deliver peace of mind to households across the country.

