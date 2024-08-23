American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The software maker reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.01, Zacks reports. American Software had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 8.90%. The business had revenue of $26.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. American Software updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.

American Software Trading Up 7.2 %

American Software stock traded up $0.74 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.00. 248,201 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 213,872. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.39. The firm has a market cap of $366.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.18 and a beta of 0.71. American Software has a fifty-two week low of $8.41 and a fifty-two week high of $12.58.

American Software Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. American Software’s payout ratio is 129.41%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AMSWA shares. Maxim Group lifted their price target on shares of American Software from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of American Software from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 7th.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Software

In other news, Director James B. Miller, Jr. bought 3,718 shares of American Software stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.15 per share, with a total value of $34,019.70. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 719 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,578.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Matthew G. Mckenna purchased 5,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.53 per share, for a total transaction of $42,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $318,595.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 11.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About American Software

American Software, Inc develops, markets, and supports a range of computer business application software products in the United States and internationally. It operates through Supply Chain Management (SCM), Information Technology Consulting (IT Consulting), and Other segments. The SCM segment leverages a single platform spanning eight supply chain process areas including product, demand, inventory, network optimization supply, deploy aligned with integrated business planning and supply chain data management.

Further Reading

