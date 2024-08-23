Americas Silver Corp (TSE:USA) Forecasted to Post Q4 2024 Earnings of $0.00 Per Share

Americas Silver Corp (TSE:USA – Free Report) – Research analysts at Cormark boosted their Q4 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Americas Silver in a note issued to investors on Monday, August 19th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.00 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.01). The consensus estimate for Americas Silver’s current full-year earnings is ($0.08) per share.

Shares of USA opened at C$0.36 on Wednesday. Americas Silver has a 1-year low of C$0.28 and a 1-year high of C$0.59. The stock has a market cap of C$93.62 million, a PE ratio of -1.61 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.81, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.34 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.35.

Americas Gold and Silver Corporation engages in the acquisition, evaluation, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc and copper. It principally owns 100% interests in the Cosalá Operations consisting of 67 mining concessions that cover approximately 19,385 hectares located in the state of Sinaloa, Mexico; and Galena Complex situated near the town of Wallace in the state of Idaho, the United States.

