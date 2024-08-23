Amplify Cybersecurity ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Amplify Cybersecurity ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Friday . 866,295 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 604% from the previous session’s volume of 123,104 shares.The stock last traded at $67.20 and had previously closed at $66.89.

Amplify Cybersecurity ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

The business has a 50 day moving average of $64.08 and a 200-day moving average of $63.38. The stock has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 32.94 and a beta of 1.41.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amplify Cybersecurity ETF

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amplify Cybersecurity ETF by 300.0% in the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amplify Cybersecurity ETF during the second quarter worth $26,000. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in Amplify Cybersecurity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD acquired a new position in Amplify Cybersecurity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Amplify Cybersecurity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000.

Amplify Cybersecurity ETF Company Profile

The ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (HACK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Prime Cyber Defense index. The fund tracks a tiered, equal-weighted index that targets companies actively involved in providing cybersecurity technology and services. HACK was launched on Nov 11, 2014 and is managed by ETF Managers Group.

