Amplify Energy Corp. Forecasted to Earn Q4 2024 Earnings of $0.36 Per Share (NYSE:AMPY)

Amplify Energy Corp. (NYSE:AMPY – Free Report) – Research analysts at Roth Capital increased their Q4 2024 EPS estimates for Amplify Energy in a note issued to investors on Sunday, August 18th. Roth Capital analyst J. White now anticipates that the company will earn $0.36 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.35. The consensus estimate for Amplify Energy’s current full-year earnings is $1.28 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Amplify Energy’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.52 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.59 EPS.

Get Amplify Energy alerts:

Amplify Energy (NYSE:AMPY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.14). Amplify Energy had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 8.29%. The business had revenue of $79.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.24 EPS.

AMPY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Alliance Global Partners raised their target price on shares of Amplify Energy from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Amplify Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company.

View Our Latest Report on AMPY

Amplify Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AMPY opened at $6.91 on Wednesday. Amplify Energy has a fifty-two week low of $3.56 and a fifty-two week high of $8.15. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.59. The company has a market capitalization of $273.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amplify Energy

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Amplify Energy by 2.9% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 79,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 2,274 shares during the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in Amplify Energy by 167.5% in the second quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 4,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,522 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Amplify Energy by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 117,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $699,000 after purchasing an additional 3,599 shares during the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Amplify Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Amplify Energy by 27.9% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 17,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 3,780 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.84% of the company’s stock.

Amplify Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Amplify Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, development, exploitation, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company's properties consist of operated and non-operated working interests in producing and undeveloped leasehold acreage, as well as working interests in identified producing wells located in Oklahoma, the Rockies, federal waters offshore Southern California, East Texas/North Louisiana, and Eagle Ford.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Amplify Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amplify Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.