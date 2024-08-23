Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) Updates Q4 Earnings Guidance

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.53-$1.73 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.62. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.30-$2.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.38 billion. Analog Devices also updated its Q4 2024 guidance to 1.530-1.730 EPS.

Analog Devices Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of Analog Devices stock opened at $227.50 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $226.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $210.99. Analog Devices has a 52-week low of $154.99 and a 52-week high of $244.14. The firm has a market cap of $112.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.08.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 20.45% and a return on equity of 10.74%. The firm’s revenue was down 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Analog Devices will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 85.98%.

ADI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Analog Devices from $210.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Analog Devices from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $221.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $245.50.

Insider Activity at Analog Devices

In other Analog Devices news, CAO Michael Sondel sold 4,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.58, for a total value of $1,142,681.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,495,209.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Analog Devices news, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 17,612 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.94, for a total transaction of $4,120,151.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 69,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,198,239.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Michael Sondel sold 4,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.58, for a total transaction of $1,142,681.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,495,209.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 46,642 shares of company stock valued at $10,791,543. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Further Reading

