Analysts’ Downgrades for August 23rd (ADBE, BIDU, BILL, CNQ, GBX, IQ, KORE, LPL, LVS, LWAY)

Analysts’ downgrades for Friday, August 23rd:

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) was downgraded by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from an outperform rating to a market perform rating. The firm currently has $97.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $130.00.

BILL (NYSE:BILL)

was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a buy rating to a neutral rating. The firm currently has $54.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $86.00.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) was downgraded by analysts at Benchmark Co. from a buy rating to a hold rating.

KORE Group (NYSE:KORE) was downgraded by analysts at TD Cowen from a buy rating to a hold rating. The firm currently has $2.00 target price on the stock.

LG Display (NYSE:LPL) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) was downgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a buy rating to a neutral rating. UBS Group AG currently has $49.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $70.00.

Lifeway Foods (NASDAQ:LWAY) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Topgolf Callaway Brands (NYSE:MODG) was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an outperform rating to an underperform rating.

Park National (NYSE:PRK) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an overweight rating to a neutral rating. They currently have $5.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $7.00.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

