Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Sun Life Financial (SLF)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Sun Life Financial (TSE: SLF):

8/14/2024 – Sun Life Financial had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$76.00 to C$78.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/14/2024 – Sun Life Financial had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from C$78.00 to C$81.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/13/2024 – Sun Life Financial had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$72.00 to C$73.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

8/13/2024 – Sun Life Financial had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from C$73.00 to C$72.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

7/18/2024 – Sun Life Financial had its price target lowered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from C$83.00 to C$78.00.

7/12/2024 – Sun Life Financial had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$71.00 to C$73.00.

7/11/2024 – Sun Life Financial had its price target lowered by analysts at Evercore Inc. from C$76.00 to C$75.00.

Sun Life Financial Price Performance

Shares of TSE SLF traded up C$0.86 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$73.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,012,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,044,601. The firm has a market capitalization of C$42.46 billion, a PE ratio of 13.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.18, a current ratio of 65.29 and a quick ratio of 84,866.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$67.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$70.10. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a 52 week low of C$61.84 and a 52 week high of C$74.94.

Get Sun Life Financial Inc alerts:

Sun Life Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 28th. Sun Life Financial’s payout ratio is presently 61.36%.

Insider Activity at Sun Life Financial

In other news, Director Kevin Strain purchased 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$67.48 per share, with a total value of C$809,760.00. In other Sun Life Financial news, Senior Officer Daniel Fishbein sold 15,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$71.40, for a total transaction of C$1,142,323.80. Also, Director Kevin Strain purchased 12,000 shares of Sun Life Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$67.48 per share, for a total transaction of C$809,760.00. 0.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides savings, retirement, and pension products worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Asset Management, Canada, U.S., Asia, and Corporate. It offers various insurance products, such as term and permanent life; personal health, which includes prescription drugs, dental, and vision care; critical illness; long-term care; and disability, as well as reinsurance.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Life Financial Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Life Financial Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.