Analysts Set Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) PT at $68.94

Shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $68.94.

A number of research firms recently commented on ELS. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $78.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Stock Performance

NYSE ELS opened at $70.22 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $67.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.12. Equity LifeStyle Properties has a 12-month low of $59.82 and a 12-month high of $74.04. The company has a market capitalization of $13.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.37, a P/E/G ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.23). Equity LifeStyle Properties had a net margin of 23.56% and a return on equity of 23.71%. The company had revenue of $380.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $334.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Equity LifeStyle Properties will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.4775 per share. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This is a boost from Equity LifeStyle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s payout ratio is presently 104.37%.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Patrick Waite sold 20,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.23, for a total transaction of $1,462,188.60. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 221,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,575,398.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Equity LifeStyle Properties

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Equity LifeStyle Properties in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 143.8% in the fourth quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 624 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. 97.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Company Profile

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 29, 2024, we own or have an interest in 451 properties in 35 states and British Columbia consisting of 172,465 sites.

