Analysts Set Excelerate Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EE) PT at $22.17

Shares of Excelerate Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EE – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $22.17.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Northland Securities increased their price target on Excelerate Energy from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Excelerate Energy in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Excelerate Energy from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th.

Shares of EE opened at $19.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a current ratio of 3.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.09. Excelerate Energy has a 52-week low of $13.38 and a 52-week high of $20.66. The company has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.12 and a beta of 1.31.

Excelerate Energy (NYSE:EE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.06). Excelerate Energy had a return on equity of 1.66% and a net margin of 2.60%. The business had revenue of $183.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $259.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. Analysts predict that Excelerate Energy will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be paid a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. Excelerate Energy’s payout ratio is 9.90%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in Excelerate Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,915,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Excelerate Energy by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 58,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Excelerate Energy by 160.3% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 55,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 34,228 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Excelerate Energy by 836.0% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 35,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,000 after buying an additional 31,892 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of Excelerate Energy by 28.2% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 338,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,241,000 after buying an additional 74,491 shares during the period. 21.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Excelerate Energy, Inc provides flexible liquefied natural gas (LNG) solutions worldwide. The company offers regasification services, including floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs), infrastructure development, and LNG and natural gas supply, procurement, and distribution services; LNG terminal services; and natural gas supply to-power projects.

