Analysts Set Expectations for Predictive Oncology Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:POAI)

Predictive Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:POAI – Free Report) – Research analysts at HC Wainwright issued their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Predictive Oncology in a note issued to investors on Monday, August 19th. HC Wainwright analyst S. Ramakanth anticipates that the medical instruments supplier will earn ($2.03) per share for the year. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $3.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Predictive Oncology’s FY2025 earnings at ($0.16) EPS.

Predictive Oncology Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of Predictive Oncology stock opened at $0.95 on Wednesday. Predictive Oncology has a 52 week low of $0.85 and a 52 week high of $4.70. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.79. The firm has a market cap of $3.90 million, a PE ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 1.15.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Predictive Oncology

About Predictive Oncology

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Predictive Oncology stock. Carnegie Mellon University purchased a new position in shares of Predictive Oncology Inc. ( NASDAQ:POAI Free Report ) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,358 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000. Predictive Oncology accounts for 0.0% of Carnegie Mellon University’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Carnegie Mellon University owned approximately 0.26% of Predictive Oncology as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 9.04% of the company’s stock.

Predictive Oncology Inc operates as a science-driven company on the oncology drug discovery. It provides various solutions for the oncology drug development. The company, through the integration of scientific rigor and machine learning, has developed the ability to advance molecules into medicine by introducing human diversity earlier into the discovery process with the pairing of artificial intelligence and the biobank of approximately 150K tumor samples.

