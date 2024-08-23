Analysts Set Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) PT at $26.75

Shares of Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $26.75.
A number of brokerages have recently commented on GNK. Alliance Global Partners increased their target price on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th.
Shares of Genco Shipping & Trading stock opened at $16.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $726.03 million, a P/E ratio of 283.00 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Genco Shipping & Trading has a 12 month low of $12.65 and a 12 month high of $23.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.37.
Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The shipping company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $107.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.86 million. Genco Shipping & Trading had a return on equity of 5.15% and a net margin of 0.81%. The company’s revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Genco Shipping & Trading will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 26th. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 19th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.01%. Genco Shipping & Trading’s payout ratio is currently 2,266.67%.
Genco Shipping & Trading Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation of drybulk cargoes worldwide. The company owns and operates dry bulk vessels to transports iron ore, grains, coal, steel products, and other drybulk cargoes. It charters its vessels primarily to trading houses, including commodities traders; producers; and government-owned entities.
