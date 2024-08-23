Analysts Set Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT) Target Price at $48.40

Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $48.40.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Immunovant in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Immunovant from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Immunovant from $51.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Immunovant from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on shares of Immunovant in a research report on Thursday, May 30th.

NASDAQ IMVT opened at $31.40 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.53 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.22. Immunovant has a 52-week low of $19.50 and a 52-week high of $45.58.

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($0.07). During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.57) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Immunovant will post -2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Peter Salzmann sold 8,685 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.69, for a total value of $257,857.65. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,023,412 shares in the company, valued at $30,385,102.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Michael Geffner sold 3,456 shares of Immunovant stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.76, for a total value of $95,938.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 138,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,835,321.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Peter Salzmann sold 8,685 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.69, for a total value of $257,857.65. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,023,412 shares in the company, valued at $30,385,102.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,475 shares of company stock worth $904,638 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Immunovant in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Immunovant in the 4th quarter worth $61,000. Quest Partners LLC increased its stake in Immunovant by 216.7% in the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 2,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,786 shares in the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Immunovant by 288.8% in the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 2,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 2,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Immunovant during the 4th quarter valued at $212,000. 47.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops batoclimab, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that target the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor for the treatment of myasthenia gravis, thyroid eye disease, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, and Graves diseases, as well as warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

