Analysts Set Tidewater Renewables Ltd. (TSE:LCFS) Target Price at C$9.44

Shares of Tidewater Renewables Ltd. (TSE:LCFS – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$8.34.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. ATB Capital decreased their target price on Tidewater Renewables from C$14.00 to C$8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Tidewater Renewables from C$10.00 to C$9.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. CIBC lowered Tidewater Renewables from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from C$12.00 to C$4.50 in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Acumen Capital downgraded shares of Tidewater Renewables from a “speculative buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from C$13.75 to C$4.75 in a research report on Monday. Finally, National Bankshares lowered shares of Tidewater Renewables from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from C$12.00 to C$3.50 in a research note on Friday, August 16th.

LCFS opened at C$2.71 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$7.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$7.36. Tidewater Renewables has a 1-year low of C$2.45 and a 1-year high of C$9.20. The company has a market cap of C$94.52 million, a P/E ratio of -9.34 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.43.

Tidewater Renewables Ltd. engages in production of renewable fuel in North America. It intends to focus on the production of low carbon fuels, including renewable diesel, renewable hydrogen, and renewable natural gas, as well as carbon capture. The company intends to supply low carbon fuels to investment grade counterparties, existing customers, government entities, Indigenous groups, and others in the transportation, utilities, refining, marketing, and power industries.

